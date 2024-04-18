Nevin went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Nevin drew the start in right field and delivered once again, pushing his average to .303 across 37 plate appearances. Nevin has now reached safely in five consecutive games, but Wednesday's two-bagger was his first extra-base hit of the campaign.
