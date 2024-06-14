Soderstrom went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Soderstrom got Oakland off to a strong start with a two-run blast in the second inning, but the team was unable to add any additional scores thereafter. The long ball gave the suddenly hot first baseman three homers over his past four games and extended his hitting streak to five contests. Soderstrom is slashing .353/.450/.882 with six RBI, five runs and a 3:2 BB:K over that stretch.