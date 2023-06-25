Wade went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Wade hit safely for the third time in his last four starts while producing his first multi-hit effort and RBI of the season at the big-league level. The 28-year-old has been a positive addition offensively since his June 17 call-up, hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a double, Saturday's RBI and one run. With Kevin Smith on the injured list due to a back strain that could potentially keep him out beyond 10 days, Wade, who can play second base, third base and across the outfield, is making an early case to potentially hold on to a roster spot even when he returns.