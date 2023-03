Wade, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in Tuesday's Cactus League win over the Angels, is now hitting .300 across 36 spring training plate appearances.

Wade also has a triple, a pair of RBI and five runs on his Cactus League resume and has struck out an acceptable six times overall. In camp as a non-roster invitee, the 28-year-old is making a solid case for an Opening Day spot, and his prior experience playing every position besides catcher and first base does give his candidacy added appeal.