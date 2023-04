Wade went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

The 28-year-old drew his third start in the last five games and was able to provide some modest contributions out of the No. 9 spot in the order. Wade's speed does give him some upside, but his lack of an everyday role and the fat he's struggled offensively more often than not throughout his big-league stints over the years caps his fantasy value significantly.