Wade entered Saturday's loss to the Mets as a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning and proceeded to record steals of both second and third base.

Wade wasted no time wreaking havoc on the bases upon entering, immediately stealing second before also swiping third after a Ramon Laureano groundout and Aledmys Diaz foul pop. The 28-year-old journeyman was ultimately stranded when Conner Capel struck out to end the frame, but his production is an extension of a stint at Triple-A Las Vegas during which he'd already recorded seven steals across his first 10 games.