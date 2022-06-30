Machin's contract is getting purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old infielder is hitting .324/.401/.457 with four home runs and more walks (33) than strikeouts (30) in 64 games with Las Vegas. On an A's team that is tied for last in the majors with a 76 wRC+, there should be at-bats available for Machin, especially given his defensive versatility. He has seen the most time at third base, shortstop and second base this year at Triple-A.