Machin is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mariners.

Machin had started in 12 of the Athletics' previous 15 games while Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman missed time due to injuries, but the rookie's run of regular playing time looks to be over. Though Chapman has been ruled out for the season after undergoing hip surgery, the Athletics don't appear to be view Machin as a viable everyday option at the hot corner. Instead, look for Oakland to give the newly signed Jake Lamb a trial as the main lefty-hitting option at the position, while the right-handed Nate Orf fills the short side of a platoon. Now on the bench for the second game in a row, the lefty-hitting Machin is somewhat redundant after the addition of Lamb.