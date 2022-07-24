Machin is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus the Rangers.
Machin will get a breather after he went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the first two contests of the series. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner and bat ninth against Texas.
