Machin went 3-for-5 with a double for a total of three RBI and a run scored in a 10-3 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

Machin had his best game of the season and helped the Athletics chase White Sox starter Johnny Cueto from the game in the fifth inning with a two-RBI double. It was Machin's first three-hit game of the year. The third baseman slashing .223/.307/.280 in 175 at-bats this season.