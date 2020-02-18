Athletics' Vimael Machin: Chance to nab roster spot
Machin, who was acquired from the Phillies via trade following his selection in the Rule 5 draft, has a chance at securing a second base/utility role this spring, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Machin spent the last five seasons in the Cubs organization, and after hitting .295 with 36 extra-base hits (27 doubles, two triples, seven home runs), 65 RBI and eight stolen bases with Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in 2019, it appeared a majors debut this season was a possibility. While that naturally won't come in Chicago, Machin, who excelled to the tune of a .333/.369/.469 slash in the Puerto Rican Winter League this offseason, appears to have a chance of locking up a roster spot as a potential 26th man in Oakland. Because he was a Rule 5 pick, the Athletics will need to keep Machin on the roster all season or offer him back to the Cubs, a provision that could further solidify his chances of sticking if he puts together an impressive enough spring.
