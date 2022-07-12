Machin went 2-for-5 with a run in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

The 28-year-old filled the leadoff spot and handled the hot corner Monday, posting his second straight two-hit game in the process. Machin got off to a forgettable 2-for-14 start over his first seven games after his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas, but his last pair of performances offer some hope he can begin producing in a manner that at least approximates the strong body of work he put together with the Aviators over the first two months-plus of the minor-league season.