Machin, who drew a second consecutive start at shortstop Monday, is also a candidate to see time at third base while Matt Chapman (hip) remains sidelined, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Machin has filled in for Marcus Semien (side) the last two games, but he could also find himself putting in some time at third base in place of Chapman, who, like Semien, isn't expected to require a stint on the injured list. The hot corner is actually a position Machin is more familiar with, having logged five games there already this season, the most of any position.