Machin, who's competing for the second base job, was impressive while filling in for a resting Matt Chapman at third base during a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos notes Machin made a particularly noteworthy play when he tracked down a Nick Madrigal chopper in the first inning and fired a perfect throw over to first base for the out. Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Machin doesn't have "a ton of range", but also praised the 26-year-old for getting to balls wherever he's played on the field. Machin also enjoyed another productive day at the plate against Chicago -- he went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run -- and is now hitting .318 across nine spring contests. If Machin can continue to prove capable of offering solid defense at multiple positions, his chances of nabbing an Opening Day roster spot will naturally only increase, especially because his primary competitors for the keystone job, Jorge Mateo and Tony Kemp, are also hitting well early.