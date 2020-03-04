Athletics' Vimael Machin: Defensive versatility a plus
Machin, who's competing for the second base job, was impressive while filling in for a resting Matt Chapman at third base during a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Gallegos notes Machin made a particularly noteworthy play when he tracked down a Nick Madrigal chopper in the first inning and fired a perfect throw over to first base for the out. Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Machin doesn't have "a ton of range", but also praised the 26-year-old for getting to balls wherever he's played on the field. Machin also enjoyed another productive day at the plate against Chicago -- he went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run -- and is now hitting .318 across nine spring contests. If Machin can continue to prove capable of offering solid defense at multiple positions, his chances of nabbing an Opening Day roster spot will naturally only increase, especially because his primary competitors for the keystone job, Jorge Mateo and Tony Kemp, are also hitting well early.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...