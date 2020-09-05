Machin logged his first major-league start at shortstop in a loss to the Padres on Friday, going 1-for-3.

Marcus Semien (side) isn't expected to be out for an inordinate amount of time, but manager Bob Melvin previously announced he'd utilize Machin and Chad Pinder in a platoon at shortstop until the veteran was ready to return to action. The left-handed-hitting Machin drew the first starting opportunity upon the Athletics' resumption of play Friday with right-hander Zach Davies on the hill for San Diego and managed to hit safely for the third time in the last four starts, a stretch that dates back to Aug. 17.