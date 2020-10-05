Machin will not be a part of the A's roster for the ALDS against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Machin didn't make an appearance during the Wild Card Round, so it's not hard to see why he wouldn't be considered an important part of the team for Oakland's next series. Reliever Jordan Weems was added in his place.
