Machin will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He'll stick in the lineup for the third time in five games, with all of his starts coming against right-handed pitching over that stretch. Meanwhile, Sheldon Neuse has made the other two starts at third base when Oakland has faced left-handed pitchers, so the lefty-hitting Machin looks as though he'll fill the large side of a platoon at the hot corner while Jonah Bride (shoulder) remains on the injured list. Machin has thus far gone 1-for-7 with a walk since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas last Thursday.