Machin will be placed on the paternity list Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Machin was out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, and he'll head to Puerto Rico on Monday to be with his wife following the birth of their son. He'll be unavailable for the final three games of the season while on the paternity list, which should lead to increased playing time for Jonah Bride and Ernie Clement. Machin played in a career-high 73 games in 2022 and hit .220 with a homer, 26 runs, 13 RBI and a stolen base.