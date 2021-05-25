Machin is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with three doubles, a triple, four RBI, three walks and five runs across seven games since being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 14.

Success at the plate in the minors is nothing new for Machin, who has stood out with his bat at multiple stops during his professional career. However, he hasn't come close to replicating his production against major-league arms, as his stint with the Athletics earlier this season resulted in an abysmal .050/.136/.050 line across 22 plate appearances. However, Machin could certainly regain his confidence (and the organization's) while playing in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, which could eventually lead to a return to the big-league club at some point in 2021.