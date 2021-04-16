Machin was recalled from the alternate training site Friday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 27-year-old failed to make the Opening Day roster but will join the team a couple weeks into the season. Stephen Piscotty was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move, so it could be a short stint in the majors for Machin.
