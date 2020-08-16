Machin started at designated hitter in Saturday's win over the Giants and went 1-for-2 with a run.

Machin put together a solid offensive resume at the upper levels of the minors the last couple of seasons, but he'd yet to collect a hit in sparse playing time with the Athletics until his leadoff hit in the third inning. The 26-year-old eventually scored on Marcus Semien's home run later in the frame and has logged just 11 plate appearances overall in the five games he's appeared in thus far.