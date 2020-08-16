Machin started at designated hitter in Saturday's win over the Giants and went 1-for-2 with a run.
Machin put together a solid offensive resume at the upper levels of the minors the last couple of seasons, but he'd yet to collect a hit in sparse playing time with the Athletics until his leadoff hit in the third inning. The 26-year-old eventually scored on Marcus Semien's home run later in the frame and has logged just 11 plate appearances overall in the five games he's appeared in thus far.
More News
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Not playing much•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Outlook for playing time solid•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Benefits from Mateo trade•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Projected for Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Makes strong case in job battle•