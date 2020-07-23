Machin has made the Athletics' Opening Day roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The Rule 5 draft pick had done plenty to impress back in spring training, and he was able to continue making a strong enough case during summer camp to nail down a spot. Machin is expected to occasionally work into a second base rotation with Tony Kemp, Franklin Barreto and Chad Pinder, but he also has the ability to fill in all over the rest of the infield.
More News
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Outlook for playing time solid•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Benefits from Mateo trade•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Projected for Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Makes strong case in job battle•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Defensive versatility a plus•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Chance to nab roster spot•