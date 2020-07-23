Machin has made the Athletics' Opening Day roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Rule 5 draft pick had done plenty to impress back in spring training, and he was able to continue making a strong enough case during summer camp to nail down a spot. Machin is expected to occasionally work into a second base rotation with Tony Kemp, Franklin Barreto and Chad Pinder, but he also has the ability to fill in all over the rest of the infield.

