Machin, who hit .333 (10-for-30) across 15 Cactus League games, was battling Jorge Mateo for what may have been the final spot on the roster when spring training was suspended, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos notes Tony Kemp and Franklin Barreto appeared set to handle the majority of starts at second base in a left-right platoon arrangement, and he added that one of either Machin or Mateo was highly likely to secure what was projected to be 26th and final roster spot. Machin had demonstrated an ability to play all four infield positions effectively in addition to his strong work at the plate, and the fact his Rule 5 draft-pick status required his rights to revert back to his original organization (the Cubs) also seemed to buttress his chances. However, with rosters potentially set to expand to up to 29 players as one of the contingency plans for what is shaping up as a unique 2020 regular season, it's conceivable both Machin and Mateo are on the team Opening Day.