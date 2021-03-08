Machin, who went 2-for-2 with a run in a Cactus League win over the Indians on Sunday, is now hitting .417 (5-for-12) with two RBI and two runs across his first six spring games.

After a five-year minor-league career that included several impressive stints at the plate, Machin made his big-league debut in 2020 with the Athletics and limped to a .206/.296/.238 line across 71 plate appearances. However, much like during a 2020 Cactus League tenure during which he made an impression with a .308 average (4-for-13), three RBI, six walks and two runs, Machin is finding a way to consistently get on base early this spring. The 27-year-old's prowess at the plate thus far is a welcome complement to the defensive versatility he displayed while filling in at all four infield spots last season, getting his quest for a utility spot on the Opening Day roster off to a good start.