The Athletics placed Machin (personal) on the paternity list Monday.
Though Machin can be activated from the paternity list as soon as Tuesday, he'll likely choose to remain away from the team for the final three games of the season while he spends time with his newborn child. The 29-year-old received his first extended playing time to date in the big leagues in 2022, finishing with a .220/.300/.287 slash line to go with one home run, one stolen base, 26 runs and 13 RBI over 253 plate appearances.
