Machin went 2-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

The multi-hit effort extended a productive stretch of hitting for the 28-year-old, who now owns a .353 average (6-for-17) over his last six games. Machin has arguably been running into a bit of tough luck at the big-league level to date when putting the ball in play, as he was saddled with a .245 BABIP during his 2020 debut, a .182 figure in that category last season and a .200 tally this season until his current hot stretch.