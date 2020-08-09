Machin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The Athletics' second-base situation looked to be wide open heading into Opening Day, but manager Bob Melvin has largely leaned on a platoon of Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder at the position thus far. That's left Machin and Franklin Barreto on the outside looking in for playing time, as the duo has combined to make two starts through the Athletics' first 16 games. Machin is still looking for his first MLB hit after getting off to an 0-for-7 start at the dish.