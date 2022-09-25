Machin went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs in a win over the Mets on Saturday.
Machin was one of several Athletics to make key contributions in the rather surprising upset of the Mets and ace Jacob deGrom. The 29-year-old is now on a two-week tear at the plate that constitutes his best stretch of hitting yet at the big-league level, posting a .343 average and .929 OPS across his last 10 games with four multi-hit tallies along the way.
