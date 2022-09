Machin went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Nationals on Thursday.

Machin's multi-hit effort was his first such tally since Aug. 18. The 28-year-old has been mired in an extended slump over that stretch while continuing to log regular playing time at third base, as even Thursday's production leaves his slash line over the last 13 games at an anemic .184/.295/.237.