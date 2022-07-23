Machin went 1-for-3 with an RBI ground-rule double and two walks in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Operating out of the leadoff spot, Machin got the first run of the game on the board with his ground-rule two-bagger in the first inning that plated Skye Bolt. Machin has hit safely in each of the Athletics' first three games of the second half, but Friday's double was his first extra-base hit since a solo home run July 10 against the Astros.