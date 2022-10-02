Machin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Seattle.
Machin started the past four games and will head to the bench after he went hitless during that stretch. Ernier Clement will start at third base against Mariners southpaw Robbie Ray.
More News
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Resting Tuesday versus lefty•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: On base four times in win•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Plates another two Saturday•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Pair of timely doubles Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Sits versus lefty•