Machin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Machin spent just shy of a month on the big-league roster but did very little with his infrequent at-bats, going just 1-for-20 at the plate. He'll make way for Chad Pinder, who returned from a knee injury in a corresponding move.
