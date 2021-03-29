Machin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Machin made a strong push for an Opening Day roster spot early in spring training, but he won't break camp with the team after he hit .271 with eight RBI and seven runs in 22 Cactus League games. The 27-year-old appeared in 24 major-league contests last year and hit .206 with two doubles and 11 runs.
