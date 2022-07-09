Machin isn't starting Saturday against the Astros.
Machin started in the last two games and went 1-for-7 with two strikeouts but will take a seat with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound Saturday. Sheldon Neuse will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth.
