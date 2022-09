Machin went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI doubles and a run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Machin stepped up with a pair of timely two-baggers in the high-scoring win, with his second one tying the game at 7-7 in the ninth. The 28-year-old is in the midst of a solid September, as Wednesday's showing served as his fourth multi-hit effort of the month and pushed his average and on-base percentage to .282 and .378, respectively, during that span.