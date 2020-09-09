Machin went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a double in a 5-4 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Machin hit a leadoff single in the third inning and score on a Tony Kemp sacrifice fly. The double was Machin's first extra-base hit in 15 games this season. He's slashing .237/.310/.263 across 42 plate appearances. He's scored five runs, but he has yet to record an RBI.