Machin went 2-for-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Machin continued to display a penchant for timely hitting in the comeback win, with his pair of RBI giving him seven over the last five games. The 28-year-old's bat has been in top form during that span, as he's generated a .350 average with three doubles across 22 plate appearances in the sample.