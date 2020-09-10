Machin drew the start at third base in place of Matt Chapman (hip) in Wednesday's win over the Astros and went 0-for-2 with two walks while scoring the game-tying run.

The versatile Machin had been identified as one of the possible fill-ins for Chapman during his absence, and manager Bob Melvin slotted him in there for Wednesday's contest. Machin has become increasingly productive with his starting opportunities recently -- he's now reached safely in eight straight games dating back to Aug. 26 and is hitting a solid .292 (7-for-24) over that span -- and it's telling Melvin is apparently endeavoring to keep his bat in the lineup after Machin's stint as the primary starting shortstop while Marcus Semien was out with a side injury came to a close.