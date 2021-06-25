Machin was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Friday's game against the Giants, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Machin finds himself back with the big club after Mark Canha (hip) was placed on the injured list. Machin struggled in his initial stint with the Athletics this season, recording just one hit and two walks during 22 plate appearances. He's had a strong season at Las Vegas, however, slashing .300/.391/.483 with 28 RBI, so he'll look to carry that success over to the big leagues this time around. Machin will likely serve as a reserve infielder once again and is unlikely to see many starts for the time being.