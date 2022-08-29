Machin went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Machin attempted a steal after his second-inning single, but was thrown out at second base. That didn't discourage him, as he succeeded on his second attempt after a walk in the sixth. The 28-year-old is hitting just .167 (5-for-30) over his last 10 games, adding a 3:9 BB:K, one RBI and two runs scored. He's slashing .219/.288/.277 with one home run, six RBI, 13 runs scored and one steal through 153 plate appearances. Machin appears to be on the strong side of a platoon at third base.