Machin isn't starting Tuesday against the Angels.
Machin will get a day off Tuesday against southpaw Patrick Sandoval after going 5-for-18 with four walks over the past six games. While he sits, Jonah Bride will start in the hot corner and bat leadoff for Oakland.
