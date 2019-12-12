Athletics' Vimael Machin: Scooped by Phillies
The Phillies selected Machin with the eighth pick of the Rule 5 draft and traded him to the A's for cash.
His defensive versatility probably appealed to Oakland, as he played double-digit games at second base, shortstop, third base and first base last year in the Cubs' organization. A 26-year-old who bats left-handed, Machin slashed .294/.386/.403 with a .109 ISO and eight steals in 117 games at Double-A, but took favorably to the juiced ball at Triple-A, hitting .320 with one home run and more walks than strikeouts. He needs to be kept on the big-league roster all season otherwise he will be offered back to the Cubs.
