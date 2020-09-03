Machin is expected to form the left-handed side of a platoon with Chad Pinder at shortstop while Marcus Semien (side) remains sidelined, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

While Semien isn't expected to go on the injured list, the discomfort he's feeling could potentially sideline him for multiple contests once the Athletics resume play Friday. Therefore, Machin could be in line for some shortstop duty, a position he's yet to log any time in at the big-league level. Machin garnered a spot on the Opening Day roster with a strong spring training and summer camp, but he's slashing just .136/.208/.136 across 24 plate appearances thus far in 2020.