Machin went 1-for-4 with a run while starting at second base in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Machin got on the board in his 2021 debut after having been recalled from the alternate training site Friday. The 27-year-old's stint in the big leagues could be brief since it's tied into Stephen Piscotty's paternity leave.
