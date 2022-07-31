Machin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Machin will head to the bench for the second time in three games and could be in danger of losing the everyday role at third base to Jonah Bride. Since establishing a five-game hitting streak from July 10 through July 15, Machin has fallen into a 4-for-37 funk at the plate.
