Machin is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers.
The Rule 5 draftee is hitting .250 with more walks (six) than strikeouts (four) in 32 at-bats this month. While he is sitting in this one, his playing time is trending up with Matt Chapman (hip) and Chad Pinder (hamstring) both potentially done for the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Productive as Chapman fill-in•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Picks up three hits•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Could benefit from Chapman absence•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Draws start at shortstop•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Shortstop duties on tap•
-
Athletics' Vimael Machin: Laces first big-league hit•