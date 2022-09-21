Machin isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Machin is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-3 with a double, a run, a walk and a strikeout Tuesday. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
