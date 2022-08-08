Machin, who went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a loss to the Giants on Sunday, owns just a .189/.295/.243 slash line over the 13 games he's appeared in since the All-Star break.

Machin has struck out at just a 15.9 percent clip and has drawn walks at a rate of 11.4 percent during that sample of 44 plate appearances, but a .226 BABIP has conspired to put a significant cap on his production. The 23-year-old has seen most of his action at third base during his month-plus stay with the Athletics, and offensive success continues to elude him whenever he not toiling for Triple-A Las Vegas in the hitter-friendly confines of the Pacific Coast League.