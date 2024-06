The Athletics selected Nittoli's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Nittoli joined the A's on a minor-league deal in October, and he has since posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.34 WHIP alongside a 36:11 K:BB through 23.1 innings in Triple-A. Paul Blackburn (foot) was transferred to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man roster spot, and Nittoli will give the A's additional bullpen help following the suspension of Michael Kelly.