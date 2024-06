Nittoli will have his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, broadcaster for the Oakland A's Radio Network Jessica Kleinschmidt reports.

Nittoli is expected to join Oakland's bullpen in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners. He's been a dependable arm for the Aviators so far this season, posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 36:11 K:BB across 23.1 frames.